COVID-19: 16 held in Indore for partying during night curfew

Ten men and six women were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly partying and firing a celebratory shot in the air during night curfew imposed to stem the coronavirus spread, police said on Monday. All 16 were charged under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the IPC and taken into custody on Sunday night from Paradise Garden in the Dwarkapuri area, an official said.

"One of the arrested persons, identified as Gaurav Puri, is a history-sheeter and we have seized a country-made pistol and some bullets from him. "He has been charged under the Arms Act as well. Music was being played loudly and guests were without face masks at the party, where social distancing was not being observed," he said.

Liquor bottles, a motorcycle and three four-wheelers were also confiscated from the party site. Indore saw a rise of 546 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 586 on Sunday, leaving it with an infection tally of 38,247, including 735 deaths.

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, a night curfew has been imposed in five cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore and Bhopal, from November 21. The curfew is being enforced from 10 pm to 6 am.