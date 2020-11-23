Left Menu
Plea in Delhi HC seeks FIR against Mehbooba Mufti over flag remark

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her "dacoits snatched our flag" remark terming it as inflammatory, derogatory and inciting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her "dacoits snatched our flag" remark terming it as inflammatory, derogatory and inciting. Advocate Vineet Jindal in his plea said Mehbooba Mufti has used "derogatory and instigating" statements against the duly elected Indian government.

"It is an inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among the communities and waging war against the duly elected government of this country as she is an influential and public personality," the plea said. It said Mufti has hurt the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen's pride by this "gross affront" statement and added that these statements by her are instigating and provocative in nature, which intends to create communal disharmony and create hatred and enmity amongst people.

The petition seeks strict actions against Mufti and lodging an FIR under Section 4 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with charges including attempting to wage war against the Government of India and provocation with intent to cause a riot. According to the petition, during a press conference when reporters asked Mufti about the Jammu and Kashmir flag on the desk, she called it "our flag" and said, "We will take tricolour in our hand when we get our flag back. I will not raise any flag other than that flag of J&K."

The petitioner said through this statement she intended to show that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of Indian territory and stands as a separate entity of its own. "Besides, through this statement, she has disrespected and insulted the Indian flag and has shown indignity to the Indian National flag before the national media," the plea said. (ANI)

