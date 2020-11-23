Left Menu
Local BJP worker shot dead, son injured over personal enmity in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place when Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were roaming near their house. Qureshi was shot in the head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Zulfikar Qureshi, was a worker of the party, Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar said. Local BJP leaders claimed Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers. The incident took place when Qureshi and his 22-year-old son were roaming near their house.

Qureshi was shot in the head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The two were were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said. His son is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

According to the police, the two were also involved in several criminal cases. It is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, he said.

"We have registered a case and efforts are underway to nab the suspects," Surya said.

