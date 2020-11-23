MP: Three children die in wall collapse

Three children have been killed and another injured in Dhokheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district when the wall of a house collapsed on them after it was hit by a tractor, police said on Monday. The deceased and injured are in the age group of 9-12 years, an official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when a tractor accidentally hit the 'kachha' wall, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Kaushal Singh. Two of the injured children died in a hospital in Gadarwara while another child succumbed to injuries in a hospital in Narsinghpur, he said.