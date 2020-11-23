Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan -source

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:59 IST
Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan -source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians. The ceasefire agreement, which locked in Azerbaijan's territorial gains from the fighting, involves the deployment of some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian and Turkish officials have still to agree on the parameters of the monitoring mechanism, but Turkey, a staunch ally of Azerbaijan, also wants its own independent observation post to boost its influence in a region it sees as key to its own security. "The biggest difference of opinion right now is the observation post Turkey will establish on Azerbaijan's lands," the Turkish source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Russia thinks it is unnecessary for Turkey to establish an observation post in the region independent of the joint centre. However, this is necessary for Turkey." The source said talks would continue in Moscow and that Turkey expected eventually to reach a compromise with Russia.

There was no immediate comment on the matter from Russia, Armenia or Azerbaijan. Turkey has backed Azerbaijan, with which it has close ethnic and cultural ties, since the start of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict nearly 30 years ago and has demanded the withdrawal of Armenian forces from all Azeri territory.

France said last week it wanted international supervision to implement the ceasefire, concerned that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks. (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into case relating to inter-caste and interfaith marriage scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered a probe into a matter relating to a scheme for promoting inter-caste and interfaith marriages mentioned in a press release by the Tehri Garhwal district social welfare offic...

Pandemic has worsened UK inequality, says Labour's Dodds

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened inequality in Britain, Labours would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds said on Monday, criticising the governments response to the crisis as wasteful and divisive.We went into this crisis as one of the m...

Noida's GIMS claims best plasma success rate in UP

Over 300 coronavirus patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences here have undergone plasma therapy with a majority of them discharged after recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday. The GIMS in a statement also ...

Russia reports record 25,173 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.Russian authorities have said they w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020