Assault case: Arnab's pre-arrest bail plea hearing on Dec 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:37 IST
A city sessions court will hear on December 1 the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife in a criminal case registered against them by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. The N M Joshi Marg police in central Mumbai had lodged an FIR against the couple and their son for allegedly assaulting the woman officer and not letting the public servant perform duty when a police team went to their house to arrest Goswami on November 4 in an abetment of suicide case.

Their lawyer Shyam Kalyankar said they were waiting for copy of the order passed by the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Goswami in the 2018 abetment of suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik in which the 47-year-old TV journalist was arrested. Presently, only Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami have filed anticipatory bail pleas.

They have been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case. Meanwhile, order on the revision application filed by the Alibaug police seeking Goswamis custody in the abetment of suicide case was deferred till December 5 as the judge concerned of the Alibaug sessions court in adjoining Raigad district was not available on Monday for hearing the plea.

Goswami was arrested from his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 and taken to Alibaug, a coastal town around 90km from the metropolis, where the abetment of suicide case against has been registered. Naik was a resident of Alibaug. The TV anchor, along with two co-accused, was produced before a magistrate in Alibaug who refused to remand them to police custody and instead sent them to jail under judicial custody.

The Alibaug police then filed a revision application before the sessions court against the magistrates order and sought custody of the accused persons. Goswami was released from Taloja prison in Raigad district after the Supreme Court on November 11 granted him interim bail.

