Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thales, Kanpur's MKU to jointly make night vision devices for armed forces in UP: MSME Minister

He said the opening of the multinational company's office in Noida will be a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for 'Aatmnirbhar Uttar Pradesh', according to the statement. "Thales has proposed to make night vision devices for the armed forces in association with Kanpur-based defence company MKU and work is under progress over the proposal," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:42 IST
Thales, Kanpur's MKU to jointly make night vision devices for armed forces in UP: MSME Minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said French multinational company Thales Group will collaborate with Kanpur-based MKU to make night vision devices in the state for armed forces, according to a statement. The project will take place as part of UP Defence Industrial Corridor, said Singh, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), Export Promotion, Investment Promotion, among others, while inaugurating the corporate office of the India unit of Thales Group in Noida.

The minister also requested Thales Group to invest in UP to make parts of fighter jets and assured of support of the state government. Thales' country head Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, French Ambassador to India Emanuel Lenain and Thales' India, Africa and Central Asia representative Jean Marc Budin were also present during the event.

"Virtually opened #Thales India HQs in Noida. 6 storey, 1100 employees with state of art green building. Was delighted to hear the views of Ambassador of France to India Mr. Emmanuel Lenain in building relationship with #UP," the minister tweeted. He said the opening of the multinational company's office in Noida will be a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's call for 'Aatmnirbhar Uttar Pradesh', according to the statement.

"Thales has proposed to make night vision devices for the armed forces in association with Kanpur-based defence company MKU and work is under progress over the proposal," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. Besides, Thales will also work as a major engineering centre for work on digital identity and security business. It will also assist the state in skill development for locals apart from developing high-standard technology, he added.

"Thales is working alongside HAL, BHEL, L&T in India in the technology sector. This makes it clear that the opening of Thales' office in UP will be a boost to the state's aspiration for becoming 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the defence sector," he said. Earlier, MNCs and foreign-based firms preferred to invest in south Indian states, but over the last three years they have increasingly shown interest in UP as an investment destination, he added.

He also praised the leadership of the chief minster which he said has resulted in the state jumping from 12th spot to second in the country in terms of ease of doing business. Thales' India head Emmanuel de Roquefeuil said the group is working in 68 countries in the technology sector, employs around 83,000 people and has an annual turnover of approximately USD 20 billion, according to the statement.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarun Gogoi was one of my dearest friends from Assam: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday described ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi as one of his dearest friends from Assam and said the country has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodde...

Countries shouldn't wait for majority to be vaccinated, need to open borders now: IATA DG

Countries across the world should not wait for the majority of people to be vaccinated against coronavirus and need to open their borders by implementing systematic pre-departure testing, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said on Mo...

Foreign Secretary briefs envoys of key nations on attempts by Pak-based JeM to carry out terror attack in J&K

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday briefed top envoys of key nations, including the US, Russia, France and Japan on the planned terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist group JeM in Nagrota in Jammu which was foiled by secu...

Malayalam actress assault, abduction case: Special Public Prosecutor wishes to resign from case

Special Public Prosecutor SPP A Suresan, who has been representing the victim in the Malayalam actress assault, abduction case, wrote to the Kerala government asking permission to resign from the case on Monday. Suresans letter came three d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020