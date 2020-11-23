Left Menu
Punjab: Man kills lover, her parents; commits suicide

A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his lover and her parents before committing suicide, police said here on Monday. Yuvkaran went to Simran's house and after an altercation, he killed his lover and her parents, said police. Yuvkaran stole his brother's pistol for committing the crime. Later, he shot himself dead at his home, said police.

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:55 IST
A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his lover and her parents before committing suicide, police said here on Monday. The accused, identified as Yuvkaran Singh, a resident of Mansa Khurd village, recorded a video in which he admitted to having committed the crime. Earlier in the day, Charanjit Singh Khokhar (56), his wife Jaswinder Kaur (53) and daughter Simran Kaur (25) were found dead at their house in the Kamla Nehru colony here.

They had gunshot injuries on their head, according to police. Yuvkaran had been in relationship with Simran for two years, police said.

Yuvkaran in the video alleged that he was upset as Simran and her family were pressuring him to marry her or else they would get a rape case registered against him. Yuvkaran went to Simran's house and after an altercation, he killed his lover and her parents, said police. Yuvkaran stole his brother's pistol for committing the crime.

Later, he shot himself dead at his home, said police. Charanjit was the secretary of a cooperative society at Bibliwala village, Bathinda Superintendent of Police Jaspal Singh said over the phone..

