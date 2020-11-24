Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will continue to foil 'evil attempts' to create unrest in J&K: DGP

However, our mutual efforts will continue to foil these attempts with fortitude, he added. Lauding the personnel of the Jammu Police and other security forces for the clean and successful operation in Nagrota, Singh said the response to the terror activity was very quick and adequate and different forces on the ground exhibited great spirit and mutual coordination.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 00:31 IST
Will continue to foil 'evil attempts' to create unrest in J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said security forces will continue to thwart the "evil attempts" of "our neighbouring country" to create unrest in the union territory. Speaking at the district police lines here to reward those responsible for killing four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Nagrota last week, Singh said advanced bullet proof vehicles and protection gear will be provided to police personnel involved in anti-militancy operations.

"Our neighbouring country is repeating its evil attempts very often to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said in an apparent reference to Pakistan. However, our mutual efforts will continue to foil these attempts with fortitude, he added.

Lauding the personnel of the Jammu Police and other security forces for the clean and successful operation in Nagrota, Singh said the response to the terror activity was very quick and adequate and different forces on the ground exhibited great spirit and mutual coordination. He credited the collective efforts and good understanding between Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for the unearthing of a 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The DGP also sought reports from the field officers and personnel with regards to the safety gear being provided to them and assured that highlighted requirements would be redressed on priority basis. He said that jackets and helmets with higher level of protection would be made available to increase the safety and capability of personnel fighting terrorism.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices settle up over 2% on COVID-19 vaccine news

Oil prices settled up more than 2 on Monday, extending last weeks gains as the latest report of encouraging coronavirus vaccine trials had traders anticipating a recovery in demand.Brent crude settled up 1.10, or 2.45 to 46.06 a barrel whi...

Spain's King Felipe in quarantine after close contact with coronavirus case

Spains King Felipe VI started 10 days of quarantine on Monday after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, a Royal House source said. The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances duri...

Catholic leaders in Mexico move Guadalupe pilgrimage online to avoid crowds

Mexican church and civic leaders on Monday canceled an annual gathering that attracts massive crowds of Catholic pilgrims to protect people amid an intensifying coronavirus outbreak. The feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated on De...

Olde English pub in San Francisco area calls closing time after 57 years

An Olde English pub that once hosted poets and intellectuals of Berkeley, Californias free speech movement will shut down for good this month, with hopes of bringing the same spirit elsewhere after the pandemic.The Albatross Pub in Berkeley...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020