Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court

Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, in its latest response to what it considers China's breaches of its international obligations in the territory. Britain, which ruled Hong Kong for over 150 years until it handed it back to China in 1997, says a new security law imposed on the territory by Beijing just before midnight on June 30 was a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 06:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 06:17 IST
UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court

Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday, in its latest response to what it considers China's breaches of its international obligations in the territory.

Britain, which ruled Hong Kong for over 150 years until it handed it back to China in 1997, says a new security law imposed on the territory by Beijing just before midnight on June 30 was a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover. London has also objected to new rules imposed by mainland China to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong, and to what it describes as retribution by the territory's executive against political opposition and silencing of dissent.

"This has been, and continues to be, the most concerning period in Hong Kong’s post-handover history," Raab wrote in his foreword to the latest in a regular series of six-monthly reports on Hong Kong. The Hong Kong government hit back at what it described as "sweeping attacks and groundless accusations" in the report, adding they were "irresponsible remarks".

The Chinese foreign ministry's commission in Hong Kong expressed "strong indignation" at the report, according to the official Xinhua news agency. "Wake up and stop the old colonial dream of interfering in Hong Kong's affairs!", it quoted a spokesperson as saying.

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June that punishes what authorities broadly define as secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail, following a year of sometimes violent demonstrations. Western governments and international human rights groups have expressed concern the law will crush freedoms in Hong Kong.

In the foreword, Raab said he had begun consulting on what to do about British judges who currently sit on Hong Kong's top court. "I have begun consultations with Lord Reed, President of the UK Supreme Court, concerning when to review whether it continues to be appropriate for British judges to sit as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal," Raab said.

Britain had already announced new immigration rules making it easier for people from Hong Kong to live in the United Kingdom, suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended its China arms embargo to include Hong Kong.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rights commission alarmed as Venezuelan minors deported from Trinidad and Tobago

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights IACHR on Monday expressed concern for dozens of Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, who were deported from neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, and whose whereabouts it said were unknown. Mill...

FACTBOX-Federal agency clears way for Biden to receive key transition resources

Weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the General Services Administration cleared the way on Monday for President-elect Joe Biden to begin his formal transition to the White House. Under the Presidential Transition Act, the green light by the fe...

Malaysia's Top Glove shares tumble after govt says factories to be shut

Shares in Malaysias Top Glove fell as much as 7.5 in early trade on Tuesday, after the government said some of its factories would be closed in stages for COVID-19 screening and quarantine after more than 2,000 of its workers tested positiv...

Trump relents after steady drumbeat of fellow Republicans urge start of Biden transition

President Donald Trump gave some ground on Monday to allow Joe Bidens transition to the presidency after the ranks grew of prominent Republicans calling for Trump to end efforts to overturn his election defeat. Twenty days after Election Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020