Suspected drug smugglers held in Jammu

In another case, a police party intercepted a Punjab-bound truck at Jhajjar Kotli on the highway and during search of the vehicle, recovered 9 kgs of poppy at Suketar naka, they said. They apprehended two people identified as Tara Singh and Mewa Singh.

24-11-2020
Five narcotic smugglers were arrested after 60 kgs of drugs were recovered from their possession in Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday. A police party intercepted a truck and on search of the vehicle, 51 kgs of poppy and Rs 30,000 was recovered on Monday, they said.

They apprehended two people identified as Tara Singh and Mewa Singh.

They apprehended two people identified as Tara Singh and Mewa Singh. A police party also intercepted a two-wheeler at Old Akhnoor bridge and apprehended two people identified as Ankush Verma and Dilawar Singh and recovered 80 gms of cannabis on Monday night, they said. A case has been registered.

