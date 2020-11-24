Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off - defence ministry

McCain operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Moscow said that the Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, had verbally warned the U.S. ship and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:54 IST
Russia caught U.S. warship in its waters, chased it off - defence ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Russian warship caught the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow said that the Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, had verbally warned the U.S. ship and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area. The U.S ship had immediately returned to neutral waters after being warned off, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Such incidents are rare, but underscore poor diplomatic and military relations between Russia and the United States whose ties are languishing at a post-Cold war low. The Russian ship, from the Pacific Fleet, had been tracking the American destroyer, which Moscow said had violated Russia's territorial waters at 0317 GMT by going two kilometres beyond the sea border.

The incident took place in the Peter the Great Gulf, it said. The U.S. destroyer made no further attempts to enter Russian waters after leaving the area, said Moscow. But it said the Admiral Vinogradov was continuing to observe its movements and that another vessel, a corvette, had been dispatched to the area.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...

Verve Renewables to collect 1.5 lakh tonnes farm waste for power generation in Haryana

Verve Renewables on Tuesday said it has pledged to collect 1,50,000 metric tonnes MT of agricultural waste for power generation by power plants in Haryana. Currently, the company is collecting bales of paddy straw from over 50,000 acres of ...

Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track

The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centres farm laws refused to clear a track here. The Railways had resumed its services on Monday after around 30 farmer bodies agreed to...

Bring down COVID-19 positivity rate under 5 pc, increase RT-PCR tests: PM Modi to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to coronavirus recovery and fatality rates but asserted that the positivity rate needs to be brought down to under five per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020