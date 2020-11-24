Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple attempts self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

A man and his wife from Odisha's Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly here on Tuesday, claiming that they have been denied justice in the alleged abduction and murder case of their five-year-old daughter.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:00 IST
Couple attempts self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

A man and his wife from Odisha's Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly here on Tuesday, claiming that they have been denied justice in the alleged abduction and murder case of their five-year-old daughter. Security personnel deployed near the Assembly building immediately intervened and prevented the couple -- identified as Ashok Sahu and Soudamini -- from lighting the matchstick even though they had poured kerosene on their bodies.

The police, after seizing the kerosene bottle and a matchbox from their possession, took them into custody. Ashok alleged that his five-year-old daughter was kidnapped while she was playing near home on July 10.

Her body was later found in the backyard with eyes gouged out and kidneys removed. "Though we lodged a complaint with the Nayagarh Sadar Police station, no action was taken. We found her body dumped in our backyard two weeks later.

"We had even named the accused at the grievance cell of the district Superintendent of Police and the collector, but no measure was taken to punish him," Ashok stated. Contending that the main accused was a key aide of a minister from Nayagarh district, Ashok said the police "bowed down to political pressure".

He also alleged that the accused and his associates attacked them on October 26, as they refused to withdraw the complaint in connection with the case. "Although the police arrested 10 people for attacking us, it spared the main accused," he claimed.

A senior police officer in Bhubaneswar, when approached, said the matter was being looked into. Incidentally, the self-immolation bid was made by the couple outside the Assembly, when its members were holding discussions on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Amber Riley gets engaged to boyfriend Desean Black

Glee alum Amber Riley has announced her engagement to boyfriend Desean Black. The 34-year-old actor, who became popular for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on Fox comedy-drama series Glee, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.T...

GlobalLogic acquires UK-based ECS Group

Digital product engineering company GlobalLogic on Tuesday announced acquisition of ECS Group, a move that would help advance its European strategy and financial services footprint as well as add a slew of complementary cloud-centric offeri...

Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemens Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, with operations resuming three hours after the event. T...

Norway extends duration of pandemic loan guarantees to airlines

The Norwegian government plans to extend the duration of loan guarantees given to airlines to three years from two years originally, the Industry Ministry and the Ministry of Transportation said on Tuesday.Norwegian Air was given guarantees...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020