Ex-corporator, others booked for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in UP

The FIR was lodged at the Hussainganj Police Station following a complaint by LMC junior engineer Kishori Lal against former corporator Amit Sonkar and others for creating hurdles in government work on Monday, they said. It is alleged that when the LMC team acted against petty vendors during an inspection of the area, Sonkar and others not only created hurdles but also misbehaved with them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:30 IST
An FIR has been registered against a former corporator and others for allegedly hindering the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) team from carrying out anti-encroachment drive at Lalkuan locality in Hussainganj area here, police said on Tuesday. The FIR was lodged at the Hussainganj Police Station following a complaint by LMC junior engineer Kishori Lal against former corporator Amit Sonkar and others for creating hurdles in government work on Monday, they said.

It is alleged that when the LMC team acted against petty vendors during an inspection of the area, Sonkar and others not only created hurdles but also misbehaved with them. Police is probing the matter.

