US embassy delegation meets NC leader in Jammu

Rana said the party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah had envisioned a strong, prosperous and secular Jammu and Kashmir which is enshrined in his famous charter of 'Naya' (new) Jammu and Kashmir, according to the party statement. "This concept continues to be the guiding force for the party,” he added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the US embassy in Delhi met National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana here Tuesday and discussed issues of common interest, the party said. Minister counsellor for political affairs in the United States embassy Graham Mayer and senior political advisor A Sukesh interacted with Rana on a varied range of subjects like environment, tourism, academics and sharing of knowledge and ideas aimed at promoting universal brotherhood, amity and tranquillity between the communities, a party release said.

They also discussed the crucial need for societal involvement in ensuring a balanced environment, improvised health and hygiene, promotion of literacy and global initiatives to make the world a better place to live in. Rana said the party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah had envisioned a strong, prosperous and secular Jammu and Kashmir which is enshrined in his famous charter of 'Naya' (new) Jammu and Kashmir, according to the party statement.

"This concept continues to be the guiding force for the party," he added. Rana and the visiting US team discussed a volley of subjects, including initiatives on fighting poverty and diseases, besides measures to ensure tranquillity between nations and continents.

They also discussed the prevailing scenario in the wake of the pandemic and hoped that the collective initiatives across the world will lead to effective vaccines to fight the virus, the release said..

