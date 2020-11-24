Left Menu
Observe Constitutional values, follow fundamental duties: Justice Vimala

Since the Constitution empowers people by providing fundamental rights, citizens should empower it by making it more meaningful with their deeds, she said in her keynote address at a webinar on Constitution Day organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here. "Being citizens of India, our duty is to obey all the laws and choose at least one or two fundamental duties and work on that," she added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:43 IST
People should empower the Constitution by following, preserving and protecting it, retired judge of the Madras High Court S Vimala said on Tuesday. Since the Constitution empowers people by providing fundamental rights, citizens should empower it by making it more meaningful with their deeds, she said in her keynote address at a webinar on Constitution Day organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here.

"Being citizens of India, our duty is to obey all the laws and choose at least one or two fundamental duties and work on that," she added. PIB Additional Director General M Annadurai said the Constitution Day was observed to highlight the Constitutional values among the citizens.

Chennai PIB Director Gurubabu Balaraman and Deputy Director Nadeem Thufail also spoke..

