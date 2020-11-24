Forest Dept employee suspended for violating model code of conduct in J-K's Doda

An employee of the Forest Department was suspended in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for violating the model code of conduct (MCC), an official spokesman said. The model code is in force in the Union Territory in view of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and the bypolls to panchayat and urban local bodies, which are scheduled to be held in eight phases, beginning November 28.

Additional District Development Commissioner Surat Singh, who is also the nodal officer for MCC, issued the suspension order against the erring employee, the spokesman said. The programme officer ICDS, Doda has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report within a week's time, he said, adding that during the period of suspension, the suspended official would remain attached in the office of tehsildar, Doda.

Meanwhile, the district panchayat election officer in Doda has asked government employees to act responsibly and ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing DDC elections and by-elections of panchayats and urban local bodies..