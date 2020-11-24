Pune teen throws corrosive substance at girl, arrested
An 18-year-old boy was arrested forallegedly throwing a corrosive substance on a married teen inPune's Parvati area, leaving the latter with burn injuries onthe cheek, police said on Tuesday The accused Abuzar Tamboli and the victim were friendsand the latter had come to visit her parents after marriagewhen the incident happened, a Dattewadi police stationofficial said "They met near a school here and she told him heshould not bother her further as she was married.PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:05 IST
An 18-year-old boy was arrested forallegedly throwing a corrosive substance on a married teen inPune's Parvati area, leaving the latter with burn injuries onthe cheek, police said on Tuesday
The accused Abuzar Tamboli and the victim were friendsand the latter had come to visit her parents after marriagewhen the incident happened, a Dattewadi police stationofficial said
"They met near a school here and she told him heshould not bother her further as she was married. An angryTamboli threw some corrosive substance on her face. He hasbeen arrested under section 326B of IPC," he added.