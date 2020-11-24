Gen Naravane takes stock of Army's operational preparedness along borders in NE

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force along the northern borders as well as its counter-militancy operations in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, officials said. Gen Naravane arrived in Dimapur in Nagaland on Monday on a three-day visit to various formations under the Eastern Command of the Army to review their operational preparedness.

The Eastern Command is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Sikkim sectors besides several other areas. On Monday, the Army Chief was briefed by General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps Lt Gen R P Kalita on operational preparedness along the northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the Army said in a release. Gen Naravane was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga peace talks. He visited various stations of the Army and the Assam Rifles in Nagaland and Manipur on Tuesday to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation, the Army said.

"The Chief of Army Staff interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people-friendly operations," it said. In the evening, Gen Naravane called on Governor of Nagaland RN Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state.

In the meetings, the Army Chief assured the wholehearted support of the Army and the Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border, the Army said..