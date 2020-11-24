Left Menu
Minister inaugurates camp to provide aid to 1,398 differently-abled people in TN

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is organising virtual ADIP camps nationwide for distribution of assistive devices to differently-abled people, according to a statement. "Total 1,398 number of beneficiaries of Pudukkottai district were provided with 2,547 number of assistive appliances worth a value of Rs. 117 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:40 IST
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday inaugurated a camp to provide aid and assistive devices to 1,398 differently-abled people in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is organising virtual ADIP camps nationwide for distribution of assistive devices to differently-abled people, according to a statement.

"Total 1,398 number of beneficiaries of Pudukkottai district were provided with 2,547 number of assistive appliances worth a value of Rs. 117 lakh. Distribution was done block wise in 09 different blocks of Pudukkottai district," the ministry said. The ADIP camps have so far created 10 Guiness Book of World Records, the ministry said in the statement.

The camp was organised by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with the district administration of Pudukkottai. Gehlot apprised about the recent initiatives of the central government such as setting up of the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and KIRAN mental health rehabilitation helpline for addressing mental health issues.

