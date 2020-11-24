Left Menu
Khalid, Imam conspired to cause disturbance of law and order at unprecedented scale: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police in a supplementary charge sheet filed against JNU student leader Umar Khalid, research scholar Sharjeel Imam, and others, on Tuesday, stated that it was clear from the investigation that the accused had conspired to cause disruption that would lead to disturbance of law and order at an unprecedented scale.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police in a supplementary charge sheet filed against JNU student leader Umar Khalid, research scholar Sharjeel Imam, and others, on Tuesday, stated that it was clear from the investigation that the accused had conspired to cause disruption that would lead to disturbance of law and order at an unprecedented scale. "From the investigation conducted till now, it is clear that the accused persons have conspired to cause disruption of such an extent and such a magnitude that it would lead to disorderliness and disturbance of law and order at an unprecedented scale," the charge sheet stated.

It further said that the acts were committed to strike terror in people by the use of firearms, and funds had been raised for the purpose with clear knowledge of the same. "It is clear that in the present case, aforesaid acts were done to threaten the unity of India, to strike terror in the people by use of firearms, petrol bombs, acid attacks, deadly weapons to cause death and injuries to persons and huge loss and damage to property by arson, looting and other means. It is also established that funds have been raised for the aforesaid purpose with clear and unequivocal knowledge of the end-use of the same," the statement said.

The charge sheet also said that the offences punishable under the provisions of Sections 13, 15 to 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 had been committed. "The Delhi Police also states that from the evidence gathered so far, there remains not even an iota of doubt that all the accused persons, in connivance and collusion with other co-conspirators, abettors, facilitators and collaborators have acted in a cold, calculated manner and played their respective roles in the mobilization of people, creation of protest sites, forming of unlawful assemblies, causing disruptive Chakka Jaams, arson and violence directed towards police and innocent civilians resulting in mass-scale communal riots and large scale damage and destruction of public and private properties," it said.

In the charge sheet, the police also stated that the accused had entered into a deep-rooted and sinister conspiracy to do an illegal act with the express object to disturb societal harmony by their terrorist acts. "By a sustained and well-oiled campaign, they created an acute sense of fear and insecurity in the minds of the minority community. Innocent people were killed as a result of this cold-blooded, brutal, gruesome and diabolical conspiracy," it said.

The charge sheet also said that government and private properties were damaged, law and order situation was paralyzed, essential services became unavailable and rumours and disinformation became the order of the day as desired by the accused persons who were acting in a systematic, structured and organized manner, said the Delhi Police. Karkardooma court on Tuesday accepted a fresh supplementary charge sheet and said that there was sufficient material to proceed against accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan for offenses under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat also directed the supply of soft copies of the fresh supplementary charge sheet to the accused through pen drives and observed that Khalid and Imam were present in virtual hearing so there was no need for formal summons. Delhi Court has issued a summon to another accused Faizan Khan, who is out on bail and listed the matter for December 22.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

