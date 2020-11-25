Hong Kong govt's priority is to restore constitutional order - Lam

Hong Kong govt's priority is to restore constitutional order - LamReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:55 IST
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government's urgent priority was to restore the Chinese-ruled city's constitutional order and pull its political system out from "chaos".
Lam was delivering her annual policy address in the semi autonomous city's legislature. She had postponed her speech by more than a month in order to go to Beijing for talks on how China can help with the finance hub's economic recovery.
