Ahmed Patel was loyal to party ideology above everything, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP and former leader of the party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that deceased party leader Ahmed Patel was loyal to the party ideology above everything. "I had personally known Shri Ahmed Patel since 1976 and had worked with him for more than four decades now. He was one of the strongest pillars of the Congress party, an esteemed leader and a diligent party worker who was available for the party and the party's workers at all times of the day," Kharge said in a condolence message.

"Even during the most critical times, he always stood with the party and was always loyal to the party ideology above everything. His passing away leaves a deep void that may be difficult to be filled by the party. This loss will be deeply mourned by all party workers and people across the nation," he added. Kharge expressed condolences to Patel's family and hoped that they find the strength and courage to bear this loss.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Ahmed Patel's demise will leave a great void in the political scenario. "Ahmed Patel Sahab's demise is an irreparable loss to the nation... A statesman, game-changer who will leave a great void in the political scenario. He will be remembered as an institution in the Congress, a light-house to many of us in difficult times... My commiserations, I share the burden with the grieved family," Sidhu tweeted.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal tweeted: "We are at loss for words. Shri Ahmed Patelji's untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. Dedicated & humble, he has been a source of strength, guidance & inspiration to us all. His wise words will be dearly missed. Deepest condolences to Faisal & his family." "As a mark of respect to Shri Ahmed Patelji, the Congress party flag will fly at half-mast for the next three days," he added.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)