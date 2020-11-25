Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Punjab govt orders night curfew from December 1, doubles fine for not wearing masks

Amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi-NCR and "apprehensions of the second wave" in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the state, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities from December 1.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:16 IST
COVID-19: Punjab govt orders night curfew from December 1, doubles fine for not wearing masks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi-NCR and "apprehensions of the second wave" in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the state, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities from December 1. The Punjab government has also doubled a fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms, according to an official release. As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 6,834 active cases of COVID-19.

Night curfew will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am, announced the Chief Minister, warning people against letting their guard down under any circumstances. The curbs, which will be reviewed on December 15, also restrict opening timings of all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30 om.

Giving details of the new restrictions after a high-level state Covid review meeting, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said fine for now following Covid appropriate behaviour will be hiked from the present Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Given the in-flow of patients from Delhi for treatment in Punjab, it has also been decided to review and optimise the beds' availability in the state's private hospitals. The Chief Minister has asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to work with the concerned departments to encourage more private hospitals to come on board and earmark beds for Covid care.

To further strengthen the availability of oxygen and ICU beds, Singh has ordered the strengthening of the L-II and L-III, with constant monitoring of districts that are not equipped with L-III facilities. The management practices in GMCHs and Civil Hospitals should also be examined in light of the recommendations of the report received from the expert group, he said. He also directed the Health and Medical Education departments to make emergency appointments of specialists, super-specialists, nurses and paramedics, to further augment the manpower which was recently strengthened with the recruitment of 249 specialist doctors and 407 medical officers. The departments have also been asked to consider preparing fourth and fifth-year MBBS students as reserve and back-up, in case needed in the future.

On the testing front, the Chief Minister stressed the need to fully utilise the 25,500 daily RT-PCR testing capacity, and directed targeted and regular testing of potential super spreaders, including government officials. The district hospitals must have 24x7 testing available, and the same must also be made available at other convenient locations where people can easily access the same, he said. To ensure that no deaths take place in home isolation, Singh said the agency hired to look into these cases should keep close tabs on such patients. "While mortality audit was ongoing, it was a matter of satisfaction that the Department was now collecting reasons for placing patients on ventilator by private hospitals, and there was a referral group available to monitor these patients," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here. The decision was taken at the 16th meeting of the board chaired by Chief Minister Tri...

Malaysia's Top Glove says virus outbreak may push prices up

Malaysias Top Glove, the worlds largest rubber glove maker, said Wednesday that supply disruptions at its factories due to a coronavirus outbreak may push glove prices up. The company said it has shuttered 20 of its factories in an area out...

'Tarun Gogoi was my guru': Rahul Gandhi

Calling former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi his guru, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to the grand old party stalwart and said his demise is a personal loss. He said talking to Gogoi was like speaking with the en...

New Zealand soldier charged with espionage

A New Zealand soldier has been charged with espionage, its defence force said on Wednesday, with media reporting the soldier was suspected of having ties to extreme-right groups. The Director of Military Prosecutions laid 17 charges in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020