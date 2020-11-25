Left Menu
PDP chief slams arrest of party's youth wing leader

His name surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case. "Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People's Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," an NIA spokesperson said..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:48 IST
PDP chief slams arrest of party's youth wing leader

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that the charges against her party's youth wing leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA in a terror case, were “baseless”. Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief said it was not a coincidence that Parra received the NIA summons a day after he filed his nomination for DDC polls.

The PDP president said Parra has no connection “whatsoever” with the suspended police officer Davinder Singh and “is being falsely charged”. “All just to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K,” she alleged. Mehbooba said she can personally vouch for Parra's integrity, honesty and character, and it was now up to the judiciary to “dispense justice” and “ensure he is released at the earliest”.

Parra, who recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir, was being questioned at the NIA headquarters here since Monday for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. His name surfaced during the probe into the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case.

"Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People's Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons," an NIA spokesperson said..

