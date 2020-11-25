Left Menu
Malawi national smuggling cocaine worth Rs 6 crores held at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRS) has apprehended a Malawi passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in possession of 1,000 grams of cocaine, having a market price of Rs 6 crores.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRS) has apprehended a Malawi passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in possession of 1,000 grams of cocaine, having a market price of Rs 6 crores. "Officers of Mumbai zonal unit had received input that one passenger Ms Ellena Kasakatira, a female Malawi national (43), travelling from Addis Adaba to Mumbai via Dubai, was supposed to land at 2:40 pm at the CSI Mumbai Airport and had concealed certain narcotics substance covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in her baggage," the directorate of Revenue Intelligence informed.

Upon her arrival at the airport, she was immediately identified with the help of her passport. She was carrying a trolley bag with her which was then examined under the provision NDPS Act,1985. During the examination, two packages were found hidden in the special cavity made in the trolley bag, which was wrapped using black coloured carbon paper. Both the packages were containing 500 grams of cocaine inside it, according to the press release by DRS

Kasakatira was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan of Mumbai on Tuesday, 24 November. She will be in judicial custody till 7 December. This is the second seizure of cocaine by the officers of DRS within a span of a week. Before this, DRI officers had seized 502 grams of cocaine in a parcel shipped to India. (ANI)

