Left Menu
Development News Edition

MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine rejected on Wednesday a defence request for more time to investigate alternative explanations for the crash. MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:52 IST
MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

Judges hearing the case against four defendants in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine rejected on Wednesday a defence request for more time to investigate alternative explanations for the crash.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting with Ukrainian government troops, international investigators say. All 298 people on board were killed, two-thirds of them Dutch nationals. After years of collecting evidence, a Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team (JIT) last year said the missile launcher used to hit the civilian airplane came from a Russian army base just across the border.

The Dutch government holds Moscow responsible, and three Russians and a Ukrainian are on trial for murder. None of the suspects are in custody. One, Russian Oleg Pulatov, is represented in court proceedings; the other three are being tried in absentia. Russia has always denied involvement and has promoted a range of alternative theories, which the investigators rejected as unsupported by evidence.

Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the defence had not provided a clear alternative scenario to investigate, while information on several other possible explanations was already part of the case file. Steenhuis said the court would like to hear Pulatov in person, and would not submit written questions to him as his lawyers had requested.

He added the court would also like to hear from the other suspects -- Russians Sergey Dubinsky and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko -- who have never cooperated with the court. The court also called for a new questioning of witnesses who reported seeing the missile launcher on July 17, 2014, as well as the owner of the field from which the missile is believed to have been launched.

Judges also ruled that a new effort should be made to speak to the leader of Russia's 53rd brigade, which has been identified by investigators as having transported the missile launcher. The hearing of the case will resume on Feb 1, 2021.

Last month Russia abandoned discussions on liability for the crash with the Netherlands and Australia, saying the countries were not genuinely interested in establishing the truth and had launched legal proceedings against it.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere, S...

FACTBOX-UK's Sunak in borrowing spree to pay for COVID-19 hit

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds 533.60 billion in the current financial year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The worlds sixth-biggest economy is set to shr...

Economic emergency just begun, warns Rishi Sunak with Spending Review

UK Chanellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a public sector pay freeze and a cut to foreign aid spending as he warned that the economic emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has only just begun as the country battles soaring debt...

Cricket-South Africa's players explain decision not to take a knee

South Africas squad to face England in a six-match limited overs home tour starting on Friday have released a joint statement explaining why they will not kneel before games after media criticism of the decision this week. The issue has mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020