Army chief inaugurates new residential facility at Kohima orphanage

Army chief General M M Naravane, who was on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurated a new residential facility at an orphanage in Nagaland's Kohima, the Defence Ministry said. The facility will be run by the Assam Rifles which is on the forefront to support the functioning of many orphanages in the area, a senior defence official in Kohima said.

The Home presently takes care of 95 children, including 26 girls, and is located on National Highway-29, about 8 km from the state capital. It was established in 1973 by Zaputo Angami and is currently being overseen by her daughter Neibanuo Angami.

During his three-day visit, the Army chief reviewed the operational preparedness along the borders as well as operations in the hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the official said. General Naravane visited various offices of the Army and Assam Rifles in Nagaland and Manipur to make a first-hand assessment of the ground situation.

He also called on Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state, the official said. He left for Delhi after concluding his trip during the day.