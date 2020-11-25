Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army chief inaugurates new residential facility at Kohima orphanage

Army chief General M M Naravane, who was on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurated a new residential facility at an orphanage in Nagaland's Kohima, the Defence Ministry said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:02 IST
Army chief inaugurates new residential facility at Kohima orphanage

Army chief General M M Naravane, who was on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurated a new residential facility at an orphanage in Nagaland's Kohima, the Defence Ministry said. The facility will be run by the Assam Rifles which is on the forefront to support the functioning of many orphanages in the area, a senior defence official in Kohima said.

The Home presently takes care of 95 children, including 26 girls, and is located on National Highway-29, about 8 km from the state capital. It was established in 1973 by Zaputo Angami and is currently being overseen by her daughter Neibanuo Angami.

During his three-day visit, the Army chief reviewed the operational preparedness along the borders as well as operations in the hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the official said. General Naravane visited various offices of the Army and Assam Rifles in Nagaland and Manipur to make a first-hand assessment of the ground situation.

He also called on Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss the prevailing security situation in the state, the official said. He left for Delhi after concluding his trip during the day.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar concludes maiden visit to Bahrain after meeting top leaders

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday concluded his maiden two-day visit to Bahrain, where he met with his counterparts and the top leadership of the country. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs M...

Himachal Pradesh CM condoles demise of Ahmed Patel

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. He said that Ahmed Patel was a proficient leader who had cordial relationships with all the political parties.In his condolence me...

FACTBOX-Reaction to the death of Argentina soccer legend Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday aged 60 of a heart attack, his lawyer said. Following are reactions to his deathITALIAN SOCCER CLUB NAPOLI, WHERE MARADONA PLAYED FROM 1984-1991 A devastating blow for both city and...

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020