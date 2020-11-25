Left Menu
'Mask bank' launched in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

According to the statement, Prakash informed that North DMC and Delhi Police would jointly develop mask banks in major markets where footfall is large to facilitate the visitors, especially the poor labourers who cannot afford to pay fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing the COVID-19 preventive gear.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:16 IST
'Mask bank' launched in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday inaugurated a 'mask bank' at Sadar Bazar in central Delhi, according to a statement. The mask bank at Barah Tuti Chowk has been jointly developed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Police. Anybody in need of a mask can have it for free from the bank and those who are willing to donate face covers here can do so, it said. According to the statement, Prakash informed that North DMC and Delhi Police would jointly develop mask banks in major markets where footfall is large to facilitate the visitors, especially the poor labourers who cannot afford to pay fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing the COVID-19 preventive gear. The AAP government had last week increased the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000

"Our aim is to protect people from COVID-19. We are also in the process of developing 104 mask banks in each of North DMC ward with the help of area councillors," the statement quoted Prakash as saying.

