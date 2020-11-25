Left Menu
PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 23:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State governments. "In today's PRAGATI meeting, multiple projects, grievances and programmes were reviewed. The projects taken up were of the Ministry of Railways, MORTH, DPIIT and Power Ministry. These projects, with a total cost of Rs 1.41 lakh crore, were related to ten states and union territories, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Dadra and Nagar Haveli," read a press statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi asked the concerned Secretaries of the Union Government and Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to ensure that they complete the work before time. According to the statement, During the meeting, grievances related to COVID-19 and to the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) were taken up. PM SVANidhi, agriculture reforms and development of districts as export hubs were reviewed. Prime Minister also asked the States to develop a State Export Strategy.

Prime Minister emphasized on the importance of grievance redressal, and said that focus should not only be on quantity of such redressals, but also on quality. He also remarked that reforms are beneficial only when one performs, and this is the way forward to transform the country. In the previous 32 such meetings, a total of 275 projects worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been reviewed, along with 47 programmes/schemes and grievances across 17 sectors have been taken up. (ANI)

