ED arrests close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security. Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said that he will be visiting the Gate Police Station Mumbai today to "pursue fraud" by Top Securities Group.

"I will be visiting Yellow Gate Police Station Mumbai today afternoon at 2pm (where FIR Registered on 28 October 2020) to pursue Fraud by Top Securities Group (investigation by ED against #PratapSarnaik is based on the same)," Somaiya tweeted. "Hope #SanjayRaut knows investigation of #PratapSarnaik by ED is based on Thackeray Sarkar's (Mumbai Police) FIR Registered on October 28 at Yellow Gate Mumbai Police Station," the BJP leader said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

