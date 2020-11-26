Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived through sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. "I pay tributes to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey condolences to their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:52 IST
HM Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the carnage. On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived through sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

"I pay tributes to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey condolences to their families. Heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. The nation will always be grateful to your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted in Hindi. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists. Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), the country's elite commando force.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says lodged stern representations with the U.S. over Iran-related sanctions

China said on Thursday it has lodged stern representations with the United States after Washington announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities.China urged the United States to correct its mistakes, foreign ministry spokesman Zha...

China's top diplomat touts South Korea ties amid row with US

Chinas top diplomat on Thursday stressed the importance of bilateral relations while meeting senior officials in South Korea, where theres growing concern the country is becoming squeezed between its biggest trading partner and military all...

Olive by Embassy Launches Asset Light Management Business Under Brand 'Olive Residences'

The Worlds First Millennial Private Residence Club based on sharing economy Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India With a future-forward vision to liberate real estate and make co-living accessible to millennials and migrants, O...

Trade unions strike partially affects normal life in Tripura

Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Thursday due to the nationwide strike called by several trade unions in protest against the Centres economic policies. Most shops and markets were closed and movement of vehicles was thin.Gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020