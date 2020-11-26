Left Menu
UP CM Adityanath warns against harassment in name of COVID protocols

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:16 IST
Harassment in the name of COVID-19 protocols will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told officials on Thursday as he asked them to create awareness and encourage people to follow the guidelines. The chief minister warned of stern action if complaints were received, an official spokesperson said here.

Adityanath also clarified that there is no requirement for police or administrative permission for organising wedding functions, the official said. Wedding functions can be held by complying with necessary COVID protocols and guidelines, the spokesman said, adding that workers and band group members are exempted from the restrictions on such events.

The chief minister has warned of strict action against officials and policemen stopping use of DJs and bands in weddings, he added. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued fresh guidelines restricting the number of people attending an indoor event (outside containment zones) to 100. Similarly, in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people.

In both the scenarios, use of face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanning and maintaining social distancing are mandatory.

