Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
A Naxal has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungles of Darbha area under Kutru Police Station limits here in Bijapur district, P Sundarraj, Inspector General (IG) Bastar said on Thursday.ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST
Body, arms, and ammunition recovered from him, he said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)