Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder, Khattar pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

On the 12th anniversary of the strike that claimed 166 lives, Singh said it was an occasion to reaffirm our pledge to collectively stand against all forms of terrorist violence. "I join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs & victims of #MumbaiTerror Attack.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:35 IST
Amarinder, Khattar pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday paid tributes to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On the 12th anniversary of the strike that claimed 166 lives, Singh said it was an occasion to reaffirm our pledge to collectively stand against all forms of terrorist violence.

"I join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs & victims of #MumbaiTerror Attack. We shall never forget their sacrifice & will forever be indebted to them," he said in a tweet. Khattar also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the security personnel and the civilians who died in the dreaded terror strike.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Chinas main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was...

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have released trial data this month showing their experimental vaccines are effective in preventing the disease. If regulators approve any of the vaccines in coming weeks,...

Kerala govt declares two-day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the states sports sector as a mark of respect toArgentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Announcing the decision, state...

Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID, training put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach

Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who have been asked not train in quarantine and issued a final w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020