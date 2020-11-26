Amarinder, Khattar pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks
On the 12th anniversary of the strike that claimed 166 lives, Singh said it was an occasion to reaffirm our pledge to collectively stand against all forms of terrorist violence. "I join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs & victims of #MumbaiTerror Attack.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:35 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday paid tributes to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. On the 12th anniversary of the strike that claimed 166 lives, Singh said it was an occasion to reaffirm our pledge to collectively stand against all forms of terrorist violence.
"I join the nation in paying tribute to the brave martyrs & victims of #MumbaiTerror Attack. We shall never forget their sacrifice & will forever be indebted to them," he said in a tweet. Khattar also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the security personnel and the civilians who died in the dreaded terror strike.
On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city.
