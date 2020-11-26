Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting farmers try to break through police barricades at Haryana's Sadopur border

Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers headed to Delhi as they tried to break through police barricades at Sadopur border in Ambala.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:03 IST
Protesting farmers try to break through police barricades at Haryana's Sadopur border
Visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers headed to Delhi as they tried to break through police barricades at Sadopur border in Ambala. The farmers were seen resisting the police, trying to break and drag the barricades at the Sadopur border following which police had to use water cannons and tear gas shells to control the crowd.

Police, earlier, had to use water gas to disperse the crowd of angry farmers pelted stones at security forces deployed to control the crowd at the Shambhu border. Farmers have given a call for "Delhi Chalo" protest march, to coincide with the Constitution Day celebrations, against new farm laws. While the government says the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers also gathered in Haryana's Karnal to protest against farm laws near the Karna Lake area. In view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Earlier in the day, Delhi-Jammu Highway saw heavy traffic jam due to a strike called by farmers. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

Barricading has been done at four to five places on the Delhi-Faridabad border and drone cameras are also being used for security surveillance. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come out in support of Punjab farmers and their protest against the Centre's recently passed farm laws, saying that peaceful protest was a Constitutional right and the use of water cannons against them was a crime.

On the other hand, strongly condemning Haryana's "forcible" attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi in protest against the Farm Laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh warned the BJP-led government against pushing them to the brink. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...

Terrorists attack security personnel in J-K's Srinagar

On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks and ahead of the District Development Council DDC elections, terrorists on Thursday attacked security personnel in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city. The attack comes two...

PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for One Nation, One Election, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020