Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress Working Committee to meet tomorrow for condolence session

Congress working committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Friday via video conferencing to pay tribute to the departed party leaders Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi, sources told ANI on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:09 IST
Congress Working Committee to meet tomorrow for condolence session
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Congress working committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Friday via video conferencing to pay tribute to the departed party leaders Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi, sources told ANI on Thursday. "CWC will meet tomorrow at 11 am through video conferencing to pay tribute to late Ahmed Patel and late Tarun Gogoi," said the sources.

The party lost two veteran leaders within a week, both battling COVID-19 related complications. A staunch loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family, Ahmed Patel was the go-to man in the Congress who kept a low profile but quietly wielded power and meticulously executed decisions of the leadership.

The veteran Congress leader breathed his last in the wee hours of November 25 at a Gurugram hospital, fighting COVID-19 and related complications for over a month. He served as an effective link between the party and government during the two terms of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) between 2004 and 2014. As political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he had access to leadership that no other leader in the party had and worked the channels to work out various issues.

A popular leader with a grounded style of governance, Tarun Gogoi was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam who steered the state through difficult times and pushed it firmly on the path of development. The veteran leader passed away on November 23, in a Guwahati hospital battling post-Covid complications. Gogoi made his way up in the Congress party from the grassroots, holding several organisational posts and getting elected six times to the Lok Sabha before being elected as the Chief Minister in 2001. He led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in Assam, completing 15 years as chief minister in 2016. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We know little of them but it is no advantage SC East Bengal: Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted they know little of new entrants SC East Bengal but said it doesnt give their opponents the advantage ahead of their much-anticipated Indian Super League derby clash here on Friday. AT...

Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Hemen Joshi

New Delhi India, November 26 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour Glory on the occasion of International Mens Day on 19th of November 2020. The world witnessed the most awaited event ...

Mamata announces health scheme for all in WB

Months ahead of the 2021 state election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the Swasthya Sathi health scheme of the government will cover the entire population of the state. The decision will be applicable...

Eight dead in two road accidents in Assam

Eight persons died and two others were injured in separate road accidents in Assams Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts on Thursday, police said. Six persons lost their lives and two others suffered injuries in a mishap on National Highway-37 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020