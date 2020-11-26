Left Menu
One Maoist leader was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between security personnel and the Naxalites in Malkangiri on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:18 IST
1 Maoist killed, another injured in Odisha

One Maoist leader was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire between security personnel and the Naxalites in Malkangiri on Thursday, a senior police officer said. BSF jawans, acting on a tip-off, had launched a combing operation at Jantri forest in Swabhiman Anchal, a remote part of the district, earlier in the day, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari said.

Maoists fired at the security personnel, who then retaliated killing one of the rebels on the spot. One naxalite suffered injuries, while the rest managed to flee the scene, Khilari said.

The deceased Maoist has been identified as Kishore, who was involved in a series of criminal activities, he said. Police have intensified combing operations in the area to flush out leftwing extremists from Swabhiman Anchal.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha DGP Abhay said, "There was an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists today in Swabhiman Anchal. Dead body of One Maoist with an AK 47 has been recovered and one injured Maoist is being evacuated. Security force personnel are safe. Well done security forces." PTI AAM RMS RMS

