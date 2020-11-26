COVID pandemic underlined importance of integrated healthcare system: Jitendra Singh

Left Menu
Delivering the keynote address at the 48th annual conference of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), the minister of state for personnel said that COVID-19 has prompted people to discover new norms in adversity and has underlined the importance of Indian traditional medicine system. Singh, a renowned diabetologist, said that even during the pre-COVID era, it was proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases like Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain 'yoga asanas' and lifestyle modifications available in naturopathy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:50 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has underlined the importance of an integrated healthcare system. Delivering the keynote address at the 48th annual conference of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), the minister of state for personnel said that COVID-19 has prompted people to discover new norms in adversity and has underlined the importance of Indian traditional medicine system.

Singh, a renowned diabetologist, said that even during the pre-COVID era, it was proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases like Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain 'yoga asanas' and lifestyle modifications available in naturopathy. He said that diabetologists have additional responsibility during the pandemic to advise and guide the patients with co-morbidities. Singh said that during the pandemic, several allopathic medical professionals who were hitherto sceptical about other systems of medicine, started showing interest in yoga and immunity-building drugs and resistance boosters from Ayurveda.

He also gave away RSSDI awards in several categories and released the Guidelines for Management of Diabetes, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Singh also released Diabetes Update 2020 as well as Annual Case Book and RSSDI Year Book of Diabetes, it said. President of RSSDI Banshi Saboo, President of International Diabetes Federation Andrew Boulton, Chair of IDF-South East Asia Region Shashank Joshi and several renowned medical professionals joined the international webinar.

