High ammonia content in Yamuna; water supply likely to be hit in Delhi

The water supply in parts of Delhi is likely to be hit because of high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The water supply in parts of Delhi is likely to be hit because of high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Thursday. It said the high ammonia level in the raw water sourced from the Yamuna affected the operations at the Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants.

"Water may be available at low pressure till the ammonia level in the river reduces to a treatable limit," it said in a statement. The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas such as Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas like Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Amar Colony, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar.

Water supply issues will also prevail at Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas, and South Delhi..

