Left Menu
Development News Edition

26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

In 2008, Nangre Patil was Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-I in South Mumbai where the terrorist attack unfolded on November 26. Talking about the attack on a web show on its 12th anniversary, he said that after receiving intelligence inputs about Taj Mahal hotel being a possible target, he had visited the hotel and carried out a security audit of the building.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 23:59 IST
26/11: `Police had general inputs about possible targets'

Joint commissioner of Mumbai police Vishwas Nangre Patil on Thursday said that police had received general alert prior to the 26/11 attack that the iconic Taj Mahal hotel and six other places in Mumbai could be targeted by terrorists. In 2008, Nangre Patil was Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-I in South Mumbai where the terrorist attack unfolded on November 26.

Talking about the attack on a web show on its 12th anniversary, he said that after receiving intelligence inputs about Taj Mahal hotel being a possible target, he had visited the hotel and carried out a security audit of the building. On September 30, 2008, he had had a meeting with hotel management, he recalled.

A day prior to the attack, on November 25, he had evicted hawkers on Colaba Causeway outside the hotel, Nangre Patil said. During the attack, 11 people were killed inside the hotel, but not a single person died outside because people could escape from all four sides, he said.

While praising the valour of Mumbai police who took on the terrorists, Nangre Patil said the city cops were trained to handle law and order situations, the underworld and other sorts of criminals, but a 26/11-like terror attack was never anticipated. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that no...

All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils ADCs in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday t...

Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. Police also said that a reward will be given t...

Sao Paulo may use Sinovac vaccine without Brazil regulator's approval, governor says

The state of Sao Paulo could roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac even without approval from Brazils health regulator, the states governor said in an interview on Thursday. The comment from Joao Doria comes amid concern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020