Nagaland govt orders geologists to investigate social media reports about diamond found in Mon district

Following various social mediaposts claiming precious minerals being found in Wakching areaof Mon district in Nagaland, the state government has askedgeologists to investigate the issue

The Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S Manenin an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists - AbenthungLotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi - toinvestigate and submit the status report at the earliest onsocial media posts claiming precious minerals found atWakching area of Mon district

News of diamonds being found at Wanching village underWakching circle of Mon district has gone viral in varioussocial media with photographs of small pieces of crystal stonesupposed to be precious stone and video clips showingvillagers digging land in search of diamonds.