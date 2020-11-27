Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland govt orders geologists to investigate social media reports about diamond found in Mon district

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:10 IST
Nagaland govt orders geologists to investigate social media reports about diamond found in Mon district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following various social mediaposts claiming precious minerals being found in Wakching areaof Mon district in Nagaland, the state government has askedgeologists to investigate the issue

The Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S Manenin an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists - AbenthungLotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi - toinvestigate and submit the status report at the earliest onsocial media posts claiming precious minerals found atWakching area of Mon district

News of diamonds being found at Wanching village underWakching circle of Mon district has gone viral in varioussocial media with photographs of small pieces of crystal stonesupposed to be precious stone and video clips showingvillagers digging land in search of diamonds.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

New Zealand won the toss and fielded Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies. With no community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, fans filled the Eden Park stadium as international cricket resumed in New ...

Writing for kids needs simplification of concepts, language: Devdutt Pattanaik

Writing for children needs simplification of concepts and language, says illustrator-mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who finds the process involved in such works both challenging as well as exciting. Pattanaik recently come out with Vahanna ...

NSE declares Anugrah Stock and Broking as defaulter, expels membership

The National Stock Exchange has declared Anugrah Stock and Broking a defaulter and expelled the brokerage houses membership. The move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India NSE scrapped the membership of Karvy Stock Bro...

72 patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, fresh cases at 29

COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 72 more people were cured of the disease, while 29 fresh infections pushed the states tally to 16,204, a health department official said on Friday. Of the 29 new cases, six were repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020