Graffiti in support of terror groups surfaces in Mangaluru on anniversary of Mumbai attack

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it. An investigation has also been launched. A case has been registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An inflammatory graffiti hailing terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba surfaced here on the occasion of 12th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attack, prompting the police to launch an investigation to find out the culprits behind it. The graffiti that appeared on the wall of an apartment said international terror organisations would be brought to the country if 'provoked'.

"Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e Toiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvadi. #Lashkar Zindabad," it read. On being informed about it, police went to the spot and erased the graffiti. An investigation has also been launched.

A case has been registered for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and causing damage to property. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to the LeT arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring over 300 during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

