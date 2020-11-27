VP Naidu expresses shock over death of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat hospital fire

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed shock over the death of COVID-19 patients in a hospital fire in Gujarat

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday

"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a COVID hospital at Rajkot, Gujarat. My condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.