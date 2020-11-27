Farmers' protest: AAP govt refuses to let Delhi Police use stadiums as temporary jails
In a letter to the principal home secretary, Jain said that the central government should accept the demands of the protesters, adding that putting farmers in jails is not the solution. Earlier, the Delhi Police had sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails for the agitating farmers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:48 IST
The AAP government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the city's stadiums into temporary jails as farmers continued to push towards the national capital on their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's farm laws. The Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu and Tikri borders to disperse protesting farmers as they tried to enter the national capital on Friday morning.
While rejecting the Delhi Police's request, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said that every Indian citizen has the constitutional right to protest peacefully for which they cannot be put in jails. In a letter to the principal home secretary, Jain said that the central government should accept the demands of the protesters, adding that putting farmers in jails is not the solution.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails for the agitating farmers. "In view of the farmers' march, the Delhi Police have asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers," a source said earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border) to prevent the protesters from entering the city. Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyendar Jain
- Delhi Chalo'
- Indian
- Singhu
ALSO READ
No reimposition of lockdown in Delhi, third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak: Satyendar Jain
There's no harm in wearing face masks inside cars. Make it a rule that you don't step out without mask: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Delhi fatality per million least among 4 metro cities: Satyendar Jain
Stubble burning led to spike in Covid-19 deaths in Delhi, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Farmers' march: Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain denies permission to police to use stadiums as temporary jails.