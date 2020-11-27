Left Menu
Mentally unwell man kills father in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:39 IST
A man allegedly killed his fatherwith a knife a couple of days after the former was releasedfrom a mental institution, police in Nagpur's MIDC area saidon Friday

Sikandar (27), who was suffering from a mental ailmentfor some time now, stabbed and killed his father SamratRangari (55) with a knife in the city's Wanadongri area onWednesday, an official said

"Sikandar was discharged from the Regional MentalHospital a couple of days ago. He was arrested on Thursday andadmitted in RMH once again," he added.

