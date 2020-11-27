Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Museveni's rule.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:57 IST
Ugandan presidential hopeful Wine says hotels in a town refuse to host him
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KagutaMuseveni)

Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Friday that security forces had ordered hotels in a town where he was campaigning to deny him admission, a new hurdle as he challenges President Yoweri Museveni's rule. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is crisscrossing the country in his campaign to unseat Museveni in an election due to take place on Jan. 14. Museveni, 76, has been in power since 1986.

On Thursday night Wine and his staff and supporters drove to Migera, a small town about 140 km (90 miles) north of the capital Kampala, to spend a night. Wine said police officers had ordered all hotels in the town not to accommodate him. "We had to spend the night on the roadside, sleeping in vehicles! In our own country!!!," said Wine, 38, in a tweet on Friday.

Wine's spokesman Joel Senyonyi said hotel owners told the group they had been told by security personnel their premises would be closed if they accommodated him. National Police spokesman Fred Enanga was not immediately available for comment.

Wine has accused security personnel of frustrating his campaign through killings, detentions and beatings of his supporters. Both the police and the military have denied being partisan and targeting Bobi Wine for his politics, and say all their actions are lawful.

Last week security personnel used bullets, teargas and other methods to put down protests in several towns after Wine was detained in eastern Uganda. Police have said 45 people were killed in the unrest.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Topgallant Media Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of COVID Warriors Award 2020

Topgallant Media organized the COVID Warriors Award 2020. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare. The ann...

ED arrests Surat BJP leader in PMLA case linked to fudged newspaper circulation data

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested a Surat-based BJP leader in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and fudging of circulation figures of his two dailies published in Gujarati and English, the central probe agen...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has liv...

BIAL asks passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items

The Bangalore International Airport Limited has asked passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items like blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, ghee packets and spices. In a statement, BIAL, which operates the Kempegowda International Airpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020