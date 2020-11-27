Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMLA: Cox & Kings promoter remanded in ED custody till Dec 3

A special PMLA court here on Friday remanded Cox & Kings promoter Peter Kerkar, also known as Ajay Ajit Peter, in ED custody till December 3 in a case linked to the alleged loan default at Yes Bank.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:08 IST
PMLA: Cox & Kings promoter remanded in ED custody till Dec 3

A special PMLA court here on Friday remanded Cox & Kings promoter Peter Kerkar, also known as Ajay Ajit Peter, in ED custody till December 3 in a case linked to the alleged loan default at Yes Bank. He was arrested on Thursday under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe has shown Yes Bank had total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore against Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG), and Kerkar's role is being investigated with regard to alleged loan defaults with a number of banks, including Yes Bank. ED produced Kerkar before special PMLA Judge P P Rajvaidya on Friday and sought 10-day remand after telling court he was the "mastermind" in siphoning off the proceeds of crime.

The ED told court Kerkar himself lodged complaints against co-accused Anil Khandelwal and Naresh Jain as well as others with the "ulterior motive" to escape, but the probe had revealed that his role was prominent. Khandelwal, a former ex-chief financial officer of Cox & Kings, and Naresh Jain, the firm's internal auditor, were arrested in October in this case.

The ED submitted that funds loaned by Yes Bank to Cox and Kings were diverted by Khandelwal and Jain in connivance with Kerkar to private firm EasyGo and from there to Redkite, Promytheone, and eventually the funds went overseas. The agency alleged balance sheets were manipulated to get more loans from Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank too.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves told court Kerkar was not cooperating and his custodial interrogation was essential for proper investigation. This was opposed by Kerkar's lawyer who said custody was not essential as his client had not not siphoned off any money and had been falsely arrayed as accused on basis of statements given by co-accused.

The court remanded Kerkar in ED custody till December 3 and said his custodial quizzing may help the investigating officer reach to the root of the matter. Cox and Kings is at present undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...

3 out of 4 children reported increase in negative feelings since COVID outbreak: Save the Children

Three out of every four children reported increase in negative feelings since the outbreak of COVID-19, with many citing reasons like ambiguity over getting back to school and loss of livelihood in the family, according to a new report. Rel...

JK Police disallow press conference at Mehbooba Mufti's residence, deny claims of house arrest

Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she claimed she was ...

West Bengal MLA quits TMC, joins BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengals ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a new political era in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision.&#160; He joined the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020