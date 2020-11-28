Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Three killed in clashes in Iraq after cleric's followers storm protest camp

Supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya on Friday, and at least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes, a Reuters witness and a medical source said. Followers of Sadr carrying pictures of the cleric marched to the central al-Haboubi square, where anti-government protesters have held a sit-in since 2019, after Friday prayers. German troops suspected of running anti-Semitic chat group: document

German authorities have uncovered a group of soldiers suspected of organizing a chat group relating to anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism and pornography, according to a Defence Ministry document seen by Reuters. Many of the 26 soldiers belong to a logistics unit in Neustadt am Ruebenberge in northern Germany, the ministry said in a report to parliament dated Friday and first reported by public ARD television. Eight dead after cyclone hits Somalia's Puntland, spread of locusts feared

A cyclone that hit parts of Somalia this week killed eight people and displaced thousands, flooded farmlands and could worsen a locust plague, an official and United Nations agencies said. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday Tropical Cyclone Gati made landfall in the semi-autonomous Puntland region on Sunday and subsided on Tuesday, but moderate and light rain continues to fall. WHO says would be 'highly speculative' to say COVID did not emerge in China

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year. China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year. Analysis: Covert Israeli-Saudi meeting sends Biden a strong message on Iran

A historic meeting between Israel's prime minister and Saudi Arabia's crown prince has sent a strong signal to allies and enemies alike that the two countries remain deeply committed to containing their common foe Iran. Last Sunday's covert meeting in the Saudi city of Neom, confirmed by Israeli officials but publicly denied by Riyadh, conveyed a coordinated message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden that Washington's main allies in the region are closing ranks. Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Iranian media said died in hospital after armed assassins gunned him down in his car, will also complicate any effort by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive the detente of Barack Obama's presidency. Ethiopian forces capture town, move toward Tigrayan capital, senior armed forces officer says

The Ethiopian military has seized control of the town of Wikro, 50 km (30 miles) north of the Tigrayan capital, a senior official said on Friday, a day after the government said it was beginning the "final phase" of an offensive in the northern region. Federal forces have captured Wikro "and will control Mekelle in a few days", Lieutenant-General Hassan Ibrahim said in a statement. Government troops had also taken control of several other towns, he said. Macron says images of police beating Black man shameful for France

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that images showing Paris police beating up a Black music producer were shameful for France, and that government would have to find a way to restore public confidence in the force. Prosecutors are investigating the violent arrest of Michel Zecler, who said he was also racially abused by the officers, after CCTV footage of the incident was released. The police watchdog is also investigating. Brazilian politics hit by wave of violence ahead of Sunday vote

Brazilians return to the polls in 57 cities on Sunday for the runoffs of municipal elections that have seen surging violence involving assassinations and physical attacks on candidates. In two months of campaigning leading up to the first round of voting on Nov. 15, there were 200 murders, attempted murders or otherwise injured candidates, according to Brazilian electoral authority TSE. Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain

The European Union and Britain said on Friday there were still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, both sides are calling on the other to compromise on the three main issues of contention - fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.