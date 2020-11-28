No exit polls before conclusion of DDC elections: J&K poll body

The State Election Commission (SEC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday imposed restrictions on conduct of exit polls till the last of the eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) election is completed. An order to this effect was issued by State Election Commissioner K K Sharma here, an official spokesman said.

The DDC elections along with panchayat bypolls commenced in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. "In exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Election Authority (State Election Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicising/displaying the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing DDC elections, till the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the last phase of these elections - 2:00 PM on December 19," Sharma said in his order.